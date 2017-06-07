Woman Praised for Helping Blind Cubs Fan Hail Cab After Game in Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An Indiana woman's good deed after a Chicago Cubs game is going viral.

Over the weekend, 26-year-old Casey Spelman explored Wrigleyville for the first time with some friends, but the highlight of her trip was actually when she met a stranger, according to KTLA sister station WXIN in Indianapolis.

“I just said, ‘Hi, are you trying to get a cab?’ and he said, ‘Yes,’ and I said, ‘Would you like some help?’ and he said, ‘That’d be great,’” Spelman told the station.

She could see the man had been waiting a while and that he needed help — not only because the streets were packed right after the Cubs game, but also because the man was blind.

“People were in front of him, so I thought it might help him a little bit if he stepped in a little further,” Spelman said.

As she took the man’s hand and hailed a cab for him, someone else took a few pictures.

“I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh this is really cool, I’ve never seen something like this,’” said Ryan Hamilton, who witnessed the good deed.

Hamilton was on a nearby rooftop when he saw the kind act. He posted the pictures and the sweet story on Facebook to “give the girl a shout out.”

“There’s so much negative stuff going on in the world and this was the opposite of that,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton and Spelman have never met. The two just happened to be in Chicago on the same street and they both are coincidentally from Indianapolis.

“It’s cool she’s getting the recognition, but you could tell that’s not why she did it,” said Hamilton.

Spelman didn’t even catch the name of the Cubs fan she helped, but in the moment all that mattered was he got a ride home.

“He said, 'Give me a hug,' and I gave him a big hug," she recalled. "And he said, ‘God Bless you and have a great night,’ and I said, 'Thank you, you too.'”

Spelman told WXIN she’s curious about the man's identity and would love to reconnect with him.