Young Porter Ranch Cancer Patient Surprised With Wig Made From Long, Curly Locks She Cut Off Before Treatment

A 7-year-old Porter Ranch resident who lost her long, wavy locks after being diagnosed with leukemia last December was able to flip her own hair again Wednesday after being surprised with a wig made by a Camarillo business that specializes in custom hair pieces for cancer patients.

Aliyah Hall's family has been struggling to pay bills since their daughter was diagnosed. Click here to donate to the fundraising campaign the family set up to help support Aliyah's recovery.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on June 7, 2017.