1 Man Killed After Car, Motorcycle Crash on Angeles Crest Highway in Tujunga

One man was killed after a collision involving a motorcycle and a car on the Angeles Crest Highway in Tujunga Thursday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities were called to the scene on Angeles Crest Highway at Mile Marker 32.50 around 7:10 p.m.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Miguel Ornelas with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

No other patients were treated or transported, Ornelas said.

The victim has not yet been identified and it is unknown if he was the motorcyclist, according to Officer Rubio.

@KTLA Just now! Horrible accident on the Angeles Crest HWY :( at least one motorcyclist dead and car is on fire. pic.twitter.com/VtNwjF8cTl — Leo (@leo_wizowski) June 9, 2017