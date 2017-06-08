× 4 California Stores Among 66 Additional Sears and Kmart Locations Being Closed Nationwide

In its latest wave of cuts, Sears Holdings Corp. will close 66 Sears and Kmart stores across the country, including four in California, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

A list circulated internally on Tuesday said the California stores slated for closure are a Sears location in Chico and Kmart locations in Blythe, Sacramento and Manteca.

The closures of 17 Sears stores and 49 Kmart stores nationwide are part of the company’s “operational restructuring efforts,” said the person, who was not authorized to comment publicly because the closures had not been formally announced.

One of the Sears stores will shut in late July, and the rest of the closures will take place in early September, the person said.

