Family Issues Warning After 4-Year-Old Dies From ‘Dry Drowning’ in Texas

A Texas family is speaking out about the death of their 4-year-old son who died in from “dry drowning” Saturday, several days after going in knee-deep water during a recent family vacation.

Francisco Delgado Jr. says his son went swimming over Memorial Day weekend, Houston-area television station KHOU reported.

“I guess from the water, just — he wasn’t even in the water, just knee-high,” Tara Delgado told the station through tears.

Shortly after, “Baby Frankie” began to experience stomach issues that included vomiting and diarrhea.

Saturday morning, Frankie’s father called 911 after his son stopped breathing.

“Out of nowhere, he just woke up. He said ahhh,” he told television station KTRK in Houston. “He took his last breath and I didn’t know what to do no more.”

He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors tried to save the little boy.

“I walked in. I could see him lying there. They were still working on him. I’m screaming. Let me just touch my baby. Maybe he needs his mama’s touch,” Tara Delgado told KTRK. “When she came in, she told us it’s what’s called dry drowning. His lungs were full of fluid. There was nothing else they could do for him.”

Doctors found fluid in Frankie’s lungs and around his heart and explained that he died from “dry drowning.”

Dry drowning occurs after a person inhales water and it can happen hours or even days after swimming or bathing.

Symptoms include trouble breathing, persistent coughing, sleepiness, fatigue and vomiting, the station reports.

The family has shared the little boy’s story as they try to warn other parents and raise awareness about the rare condition, according to KHOU.

"Baby Frankie" died hours after a swim at the Texas City Dike from an apparent "dry drowning." https://t.co/hIJ6wTBt2U pic.twitter.com/5nZk8UZJAU — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) June 7, 2017

The family is “heartbroken” over “Baby Frankie’s” death, according to a GoFundMe page set up to pay for the little boy’s funeral.

“He was only 4 years old, he had so much life to live. He was loved by so many people, his love for Baseball was endless. The world lost a beautiful soul,” the page read. “Such a wonder of life! Such a joyful spirit! Gone too soon.”