64-Year-Old Monterey Park Man Sentenced to Prison for Stabbing Wife 32 Times While She Was in Shower

A 64-year-old Monterey Park man has been sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison for stabbing his wife more than three dozen times while she was in the shower.

Kam Hing Wong was convicted of attempted murder on May 2 with jurors also finding true special allegations that Wong used scissors, a meat cleaver and a knife to violently attack his wife, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday in a news release.

The attack happened on March 31, 2016 when Wong stabbed his wife in the head with a pair of scissors while she was in the shower at their home near the intersection of Newmark Avenue and Monterey Pass Road. Wong repeatedly stabbed his wife on her neck, chest and back with scissors and told her he wanted to kill her, prosecutors said in the release.

According to court testimony, Wong continued to stab his wife with a large kitchen knife and meat cleaver as she ran away from him.

Wong stabbed his wife a total of 32 times, prosecutors said.

The woman was able to get outside of her house and ran into the street naked and bleeding. A witness who saw the injured woman testified she initially thought the victim was wearing a red dress, but later realized she was covered in blood and called police.

Responding officers found Wong in the backyard of his home and placed him under arrest.

Wong’s wife was taken to the hospital and received hundreds of stitches to close the stab wounds, the D.A.’s office said.