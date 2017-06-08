85-Year-Old Man Assaulted During Carson Robbery Dies; Assailant Remains at Large

An 85-year-old man who was brutally beaten in a robbery in Carson died a week after the attack, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

The victim, identified by the Daily Breeze as Frank Hernandez, was walking alone along the 300 block of East 220th Street on May 31 when he was assaulted.

Hernandez died Wednesday about 4:30 p.m., officials said in an updated news release.

He was a Korean War veteran with four children and nine grandchildren, according to the newspaper.

Authorities released a sketch of the suspect last week and he was described as a Hispanic man in his 20s with a light complexion and short curly hair.

He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark shorts and a dark baseball cap.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Carson Station or Detective Avila at 310-830-1123.