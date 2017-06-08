Bud Light Truck Overturns on Arizona Freeway Ramp, Spilling Load of Beer

A semi truck overturned on a freeway transition ramp, spilling its load of Bud Light beer all over the side of the road in Tempe, Arizona on Wednesday, officials said.

The crash happened on the ramp from the eastbound 60 Freeway to southbound Loop 101 before 10:25 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The driver apparently lost control of the semi, and it rolled over on the ramp, according to television station KNXV-TV in Phoenix.

He was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the station.

The crash caused a mess on the side of the freeway, as hundreds of cases of Bud Light appeared to spill out of the overturned truck, aerial video over the scene showed.

“No crying over spilled beer,” Arizona transportation officials tweeted. “This semi spilled its load of beer. Caution. It’s a little foamy there.”

The crash prompted the ramp to be closed for hours before it was reopened.

