Colton Woman Charged After Allegedly Fatally Stabbing 1-Year-Old Granddaughter, Injuring Daughter and Second Grandchild

A Colton woman accused of fatally stabbing her 1-year-old daughter, and injuring a second grandchild and the children’s mother in the attack, has been charged in the case, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.

Nicole Yanick Darrington, 43, faces one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder in connection with Monday’s triple stabbing, according to the felony complaint.

The complaint alleges Darrington used a “deadly and dangerous weapon” — a knife — to stab her 22-year-old daughter, 5-year-old granddaughter and 18-month-old daughter.

The toddler was killed, and the other two relatives were seriously wounded when Darrington allegedly stabbed the three about 9:10 a.m. Monday in an apartment complex in the 1400 block of East Santa Antonio Drive, according to the Colton Police Department.

Darrington fled the scene immediately after, and was apprehended in her vehicle early the following morning in the area of Ninth Street and Waterman Avenue, the department said.

After her arrest, Darrington was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga and was being held on $1 million bail.

Darrington has had previous run-ins with the law, pleading guilty to two counts of attempted murder in connection with stabbing her son and pushing her daughter out of a moving vehicle in 2005, the San Gabriel Valley Tribune reported in 2007.

She was ruled insane by the court, and, according to her defense attorney, was sent to Patton State Hospital in San Bernardino.

Darrington was expected to remain in the mental institution, but was released for an unknown reason in 2010, according to police.