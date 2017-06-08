H.S. Seniors Return to Elementary School in Lynwood to Inspire Young Students

One school district in L.A. County is using an innovative approach to inspire young students to stay in school and complete their education, and it doesn't involve teachers or even parents. Erin Myers reports from Lynwood for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on June 8, 2017.