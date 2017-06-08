Long Beach Felon Sentenced to 38 Years in Prison for Raping 88-Year-Old Woman

A Long Beach man has been sentenced to 38 years in prison for raping an 88-year-old woman in her home, officials said Thursday.

Emmanuel Stanley Reales, 42, pleaded no contest to one felony count each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Reales entered the woman’s Harbor City home in the early morning hours of June 6, 2015, through a sliding door and sexually assaulted her, prosecutors said.

The woman was able to get away from Reales and ran to a neighbor’s home where she called police.

Reales was arrested a few days after the attack.

At the time of his arrest the Los Angeles Police Department said Reales lived in the woman’s neighborhood and was familiar with “the victim’s circumstances.”

Reales was also previously convicted and served prison time for assault with a deadly weapon in 2001 and receiving stolen property in 2007, prosecutors said.

Reales will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.