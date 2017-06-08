Man Accused of Taking Photo Under Woman’s Dress in Riverside Target Store; Police Investigating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are searching for suspects on Thursday after a man allegedly attempted to take a photo under a woman's dress in a Target store in Riverside.

The incident occurred on May 20 at the Target store in the 2700 block of Canyon Springs Parkway around 1 p.m, according to police.

The woman, identified as Ashley Mejia, was shopping with her three young children when the man allegedly tried to take the photo while she was not looking.

"It just felt really creepy and weird," said Mejia. "Especially because I had my kids with me. So I guess violated is kind of the word to use."

The Moreno Valley resident told KTLA that she had an uneasy feeling when the man began lingering near her in the clothing section.

"He just seemed shady; really shady," said Mejia.

A witness soon reported the man to a manager after they saw him taking the photo of Mejia with a small device that resembles a pen, Mejia said.

The device may have contained a hidden camera, according to officials. The manager approached Mejia and told her they needed to talk shortly after the incident.

"What the witness had witnessed was him acting like he was going to tie his shoe and going down low to ground, and then reaching over with it underneath my dress," said Mejia. "How perverted can you be? That's disgusting. You know, this is my body. I don't give him permission to do something like that."

The suspect is described as 30 to 35-year-old, 5-foot, 6-inch white man with short black hair, light facial hair and weighing around 140 pounds, according to police.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, dark shorts and eyeglasses.

"So we're hoping, based on some of these distinct features the suspect has, that somebody will recognize him and call us right away to report it," said Officer Ryan Railsback with the Riverside Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective C. Olivas at 951-353-7136.