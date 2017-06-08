× 1 Pedestrian Killed, 3 Injured After Hit-and-Run Crash in Wilmington

A pedestrian was killed and three others were injured after being struck in a hit-and-run crash in Wilmington on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the scene of a crash at the intersection of East E Street and Fries Avenue around 3:17 p.m.

An initial investigation revealed that a SUV hit the pedestrians before the driver and three passengers jumped out of the vehicle and fled, officials said.

The driver was seen fleeing on foot on Anaheim Street and the SUV was left at the scene, police said.

Three people were later detained and a fourth suspect is still outstanding, according to officials.

Family at the scene identified the deceased victim as their grandfather.

The driver is described as a man with black hair and a blue shirt, police added.

Check back for updates on this developing story.