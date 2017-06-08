High School Senior Fatally Shot Near Wilmington Home 2 Days Before Graduation Had Goal of Finishing School

Fabian Nunez had everything ready for his high school graduation. His uncle had bought him a blue suit along with a shiny pair of black dress shoes to wear with his green cap and gown.

But two days before the 17-year-old was set to receive his diploma from Narbonne High School, he was shot and killed steps away from his Wilmington apartment.

Fabian was raised by a single mother in a rough neighborhood. His main goal was to finish school, a dream he talked about with friends and family.

“He always did his work,” his friend, Javier Delgado, 17, said. “He always tried to show people he was good at school.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.