High School Senior Fatally Shot Near Wilmington Home 2 Days Before Graduation Had Goal of Finishing School

Posted 8:02 AM, June 8, 2017, by , Updated at 08:18AM, June 8, 2017

Fabian Nunez is seen in a photo provided to KTLA by a family member.

Fabian Nunez had everything ready for his high school graduation. His uncle had bought him a blue suit along with a shiny pair of black dress shoes to wear with his green cap and gown.

But two days before the 17-year-old was set to receive his diploma from Narbonne High School, he was shot and killed steps away from his Wilmington apartment.

Fabian was raised by a single mother in a rough neighborhood. His main goal was to finish school, a dream he talked about with friends and family.

“He always did his work,” his friend, Javier Delgado, 17, said. “He always tried to show people he was good at school.”

Ana Leticia Rodriguez, the mother of 17-year-old Fabian Nunez, at a makeshift memorial near where her son was killed early Tuesday morning. (Credit: Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

