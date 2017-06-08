× Woman Killed in Long Beach Officer-Involved Shooting

A woman was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Long Beach, authorities said Thursday.

About 11:55 p.m. Wednesday, Long Beach police responded to the area of Studebaker Road and East Spring Street for a call about a person with a gun.

Responding officers found an armed woman and the officer-involved shooting occurred, police said.

Officers administered life-saving measures until Long Beach firefighters arrived, but the woman died at the scene.

A handgun was found at the scene, officials said.

Police said the woman and a man involved in the incident were known to each other. No other people were injured during the incident.

The woman has not been identified.

Homicide detectives were at the scene to investigate the incident, and Studebaker between Spring and Wardlow Road is closed.