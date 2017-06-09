× 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Panorama City Crash

One person was killed and three others was critically injured in a Panorama City crash early Friday, officials said.

The single-vehicle crash was reported about 2:05 a.m. in the 14700 block of West Plummer Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

One person was declared dead at the scene, one person was critically injured and two others had non life threatening injuries.

Video from the scene showed firefighters trying to free the victims from a van and transporting them in ambulances.

The van had major front-end damage and damage to its side, video showed.

It is unclear what led to the crash, but LAFD said the circumstances were being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.