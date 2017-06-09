14-Mile Stretch of Angeles Crest Highway Closed Due to Sinkhole; Repairs May Take a Month

Angeles Crest Highway is closed after a sinkhole was discovered a few miles west of Wrightwood, the Forest Service said Friday, and Caltrans said repairs could take a month.

A large sinkhole appeared on the road, with a “cavern” underneath larger than the hole in the asphalt, the Angeles National Forest posted on Facebook Thursday night.

A circular opening in the pavement was shown in a photo posted Friday morning by the Forest Service, which warned “notice the cracks in the pavement.” Two parallel cracks on either side of the hole appeared to extend across the roadway.

Caltrans District 7 was expected to issue a statement later in the day, but the agency indicated there was no estimated time of reopening. Engineers were assessing damage and estimated 30 days to conduct repairs.

About 14 miles miles of the roadway – a scenic two-lane road through the San Gabriel Mountains – is shut down. The closure is from Blue Ridge Road, just west of Mountain High in Wrightwood, west to Islip Saddle.

The sinkhole is just west of Grassy Hollow visitors center, within a mile of the eastern edge of the road closure.