5-Alarm Fire Sends Smoke Towering Above Industrial Area of Anaheim

Firefighters are responding to a five-alarm fire burning in an industrial area of Anaheim on Friday afternoon.

The blaze was reported in the 3800 block of Miraloma Avenue, according to Anaheim police. Anaheim Fire & Rescue, Orange County Fire Authority and several nearby city fire departments were responding.

An ambulance could be seen arriving in the area just before 4:30 p.m., and it appeared the two firefighters were being treated. One firefighter was taken to an ambulance.

The area is filled with industrial businesses, and the building burning appeared to be American Chemical & Sanitary Supply Inc., a janitorial and sanitary supplies company.

Police said an employee was also hurt with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The street is closed in both directions between Van Buren Street and Tustin Avenue, police said just before 4 p.m.

4 Alarm fire being worked by @AnaheimFire – Miraloma Ave is CLOSED in BOTH directions between Van Buren & Tustin Ave- AVOID THE NEARBY AREA pic.twitter.com/kjRD6k5lki — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) June 9, 2017