Actress Glenne Headly, Known For ‘Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,’ Dies at 63

Actress Glenne Headly, best known for her Emmy-nominated turn in “Lonesome Dove” and masterful comedic role in “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” died Thursday night. She was 63.

“It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of Glenne Headly. We ask that her family’s privacy be respected in this difficult time,” representatives for the actress told The Times in a statement Friday. A cause of death was not immediately available.

Deadline reported that Headly was in production for the upcoming Hulu series “Future Man” at the time of her death.

Headly got her start on the stage and was an ensemble member of Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre Company from 1979 to 2005. In 1982, she relocated to New York City, where she replaced Ellen Barkin on stage in “Extremities” opposite Susan Sarandon.

