California Attorney General to Trump: You Can’t Touch Our National Monuments

California’s attorney general argued Thursday that President Trump has no legal authority to revoke or modify national monuments created by previous administrations.

In an 11-page letter to the Interior Department, state Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra vowed “to take any and all legal action necessary” to preserve six California monuments, including one in Los Angeles’ backyard, that the Trump Administration may attempt to revoke or shrink.

In April, Trump signed an executive order directing Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to review all national monuments that were created since 1996 and are larger than 100,000 acres, or were expanded “without adequate public outreach.”

Six California monuments created by Presidents Obama and Clinton are on the review list:

Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument is recognized for history of “dramatic geology” & is home to American bald eagle #MonumentsForAll pic.twitter.com/xts0WVTofY — Xavier Becerra (@AGBecerra) June 8, 2017