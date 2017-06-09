CSULA Student Activist Detained by Border Patrol Expected to be Released

A 22-year-old immigration activist and college student who was detained by Border Patrol agents last month will be released, her attorney said Friday.

Claudia Rueda will be released on her own recognizance Friday afternoon or on Monday, according to attorney Monika Langarica.

Rueda was moving her family’s car outside their Boyle Heights home in May when she was detained and taken to a federal facility near San Diego. Her arrest sparked claims that she was targeted in retaliation for protesting the arrest of her mother, Teresa Vidal-Jaime, who was swept up by federal agents during a massive cocaine bust in April.

“Today, the judge did what ICE and the Border Patrol had unfairly refused to do and freed Claudia from detention,” Langarica said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.