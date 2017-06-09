Dog Kicked Out of Police Training for Being Too Nice Becomes ‘Vice-Regal Dog’ in Australia

Fierce. Tough. A strong nose.

These are just a few qualities you’d expect out of a good police dog. And while Gavel, the almost-police-dog, may have had a stellar sniffer, he was just a little too nice.

The German shepherd moved in last year with Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey as a 6-week-old pup, when his dreams of becoming the next great Australian police dog were still intact.

But the good boy was just too good. When the floof reported for duty, the Queensland Police Service Dog Squad didn’t think Gavel displayed the “necessary aptitude” for the world of canine crime-fighting.

He was kicked out of training.

But he landed an even better title: official “Vice-Regal Dog” at the governor’s house. And his new owner posts plenty of photos of the fun.

Instead of sniffing out suspicious activity, Gavel now serves his country by welcoming guests and tour groups.

The doggo-in-chief even gets to crash some fancy ceremonies. He made his first official appearance at a Government House citizenship ceremony in February, when he gave 24 new citizens from 13 countries a warm welcome (presumably in exchange for a belly rub or two).

Gavel’s come a long way from the tiny pupperino that wobbled into the Government House more than a year ago. Since then, he’s outgrown four ceremonial coats, the governor’s office shared on Facebook.

He now proudly wears a new, custom-made coat, complete with a flag, crown and the official bird emblem of Queensland.