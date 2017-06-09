The owner of Partyworks Interactive Eric Elkaim joined us live with some great party ideas for Grad night. Partyworks can help you plan any type of event. They always do such an amazing job! For more information you can go to their website or call 1-888-LA-PARTY
Grad Night Party Ideas With Partyworks Interactive
-
Summer Movie Drive-In With Partyworks Interactive
-
Kicking Off KTLA5 Diapers & Suds Drive With a Generous Donation from the Honest Co.
-
Brexit Begins: UK Triggers Article 50 to Begin European Union Divorce
-
Energized Democrats Hope for Win in Suburban Atlanta Congressional District That Elected Price, Gingrich
-
California-Based Company Recalls Dog Food That May Contain Euthanasia Drug
-
-
Clicked that Google Docs Link? Here’s How To Check Your Google Account Security
-
After Deadly Ghost Ship Fire, Some Consider Serving Alcohol Until 4 a.m. Answer to Safer Nightlife
-
Castaic Family Holds ‘Halloween in May’ Party for 5-Year-Old With Rare Genetic Disorder
-
Far-Right and Centrist Candidates to Face Each Other in Presidential Runoff Election, Estimates Show
-
New USPS Service Allows Customers to See Photos of Delivered Mail Before They Get Home
-
-
Running List of Democratic Lawmakers Who Have Referred to Impeachment in Wake of Comey Firing
-
Centrist Emmanuel Macron Wins French Presidential Election
-
Chicago Girl, 6, Gives Up Her Birthday Party to Feed the Homeless