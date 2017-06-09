L.A.-Area Congressman Joins Formal Effort to Impeach Trump

A California congressman this week joined the burgeoning effort to impeach President Trump.

Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Porter Ranch) said at a news conference he was joining Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) to draft articles of impeachment against Trump.

“This matter needs to be analyzed in terms of preserving constitutional rule of law, not on the basis of partisanship,” Sherman said as he stood beside Green. “Our Constitution and democracy require that our leaders be held accountable to the rule of law.”

Sherman said he was working with the House Office of the Legislative Counsel to draft the measure, and he compared the controversy surrounding possible Russian meddling in the 2016 election, and the firing of former FBI Director James B. Comey, to Watergate.

