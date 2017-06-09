Mexican Soccer Fans Anticipate Sunday’s Match Against U.S.: ‘We Win! In Your Face, Trump!’

Soccer-crazed Mexicans tune in for every big game, crowding bars, restaurants and any other place with a television.

But Sunday’s match will be exceptional: As the Mexican national team faces off against the United States in a World Cup qualifying contest here, it won’t just be about who best handles the ball.

“President Trump has offended us, he is threatening us with his wall,” said Mario López, 38, who was selling sports clothes from a stand in a crowded market in Mexico City.

“If Mexico beats the United States,” he said, “Mexicans will celebrate like never before.”

