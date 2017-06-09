× Olympic Committee Recommends Los Angeles and Paris for Site of Future Games

The International Olympic Committee’s executive board recommended Friday that both cities in the 2024 host competition — Los Angeles and Paris — be awarded the Summer Games.

The unusual proposal, which would have one city getting 2024 and the other getting 2028, must still be approved by membership at a mid-July vote.

The IOC has seemed eager to make this move at a time when many potential hosts are shying away, frightened by the billions of dollars required to stage the Games.

With two strong candidates in L.A. and Paris, the Olympic movement can lock up summer locations for the next decade while pursuing changes to make hosting more attractive and affordable.

