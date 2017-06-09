Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Long Beach with a preview of this weekend’s Special Olympics Summer Games 2017 on the campus of California State Long Beach.

2017 Summer Games at California State University, Long Beach.

June 10th and June 11th

Admission is free and open to the public!

Summer Games is one of two annual championships held at the conclusion of each sport season, with athletes coming together from throughout Southern California.

For more information, please check the website.

If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to call Gayle at 1 323 460 5732 or email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.