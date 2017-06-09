Sun Valley Wrestling Coach Charged on Suspicion of Sexually Assaulting 4 Students: Officials

A wrestling coach at a Sun Valley high school has been charged on suspicion of sexually assaulting four students between 2014 and 2017, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Terry Terrell Gillard, 56, is facing 23 counts of lewd acts upon a child ages 14 or 15, two counts of attempted lewd acts on a child and one count of sexual battery by restraint.

He also faces four misdemeanor charges of child annoyance.

Gillard, of Sylmar was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department on Thursday, the Los Angeles Times reported.

DA officials said the alleged crimes occurred in the three year period that Gillard worked at John H. Francis Polytechnic High School. Gillard apparently met the victims through the wrestling team.

Bail was requested at $750,000.

In a statement to the Times, Los Angeles Unified Schools Supt. Michelle King said Gillard was a campus aid aide at the school and that the district is cooperating in the investigation.