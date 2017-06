Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A surfing dog who works with the nonprofit group, A Walk on Water, has formed a special bond with a Rancho Cucamonga boy who has autism. The dog, named Haole, also surfs with other athletes of all ages. For more information, visit awalkonwater.org.

Mark Mester reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on June 9, 2017.