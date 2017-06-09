Woman Distracted by Cellphone Seriously Injured After Falling Through Sidewalk Hatch in New Jersey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman was seriously injured when she fell through a New Jersey sidewalk access door while looking at her phone in Plainfield Thursday.

The incident occurred around noon as the 67-year-old woman was walking on Somerset Street in Plainfield, according to KTLA sister station WPIX in New York City.

Surveillance video showed the woman was using her cellphone when she flipped over the access door in front of Acme Windows, falling several feet into a utility room below where several people were working.

She was extracted by emergency crews and rushed to the hospital.

The woman, who has not been identified, is listed in serious condition.

Authorities say the doors were open for the repair of gas lines.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video