14-Year-Old Girl Fatally Struck by Amtrak Train in Santa Fe Springs

Posted 11:33 AM, June 10, 2017, by , Updated at 11:35AM, June 10, 2017

A 14-year-old girl was fatally struck by an Amtrak train Friday night in Santa Fe Springs, according to a post on the Whittier Police Department’s Facebook page.

A 14-year-old girl was fatally struck by a train on June 9, 2017 in Santa Fe Springs. (Credit: Whittier Police Department)

Whittier police and paramedics from the Santa Fe Springs Fire Department responded to an industrial area at Pioneer Boulevard and Rivera Road about 8:50 p.m. The girl was on the railroad tracks, or in close proximity, when she was struck, police said.

The girl was taken by a helicopter to a local hospital where she died.

The investigation into the girl’s death was continuing.

No other information was released.

 