14-Year-Old Girl Fatally Struck by Amtrak Train in Santa Fe Springs

A 14-year-old girl was fatally struck by an Amtrak train Friday night in Santa Fe Springs, according to a post on the Whittier Police Department’s Facebook page.

Whittier police and paramedics from the Santa Fe Springs Fire Department responded to an industrial area at Pioneer Boulevard and Rivera Road about 8:50 p.m. The girl was on the railroad tracks, or in close proximity, when she was struck, police said.

The girl was taken by a helicopter to a local hospital where she died.

The investigation into the girl’s death was continuing.

No other information was released.