17 People Struck by Geese Droppings at Disneyland: Police

Seventeen people were struck by droppings from a flock of geese who were above a large group of people at Disneyland on Friday night.

Police and firefighters responded to Disneyland about 9 p.m. after a report of about 20 people being hit with “fecal matter,” the Anaheim Police Department said in a tweet. But it was later determined the droppings came from a flock of geese overhead. Eleven adults and six juveniles were struck by the geese droppings.

The Orange County Register reported Disneyland provided a private restroom for the the affected people to clean up and also gave them clean clothes.

No one was injured.

With @AnaheimFire at Disney – NO crime occurred – guests hit with fecal matter- appears to be geese that flew over. No injuries — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) June 10, 2017