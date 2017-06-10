× 2 Dead After Multi-Car Accident in Glendora

Two people were killed in Glendora after a multiple vehicle accident on Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers were called to a collision on the eastbound 210 Freeway west of Sunflower Avenue around 3:56 p.m.

One Hispanic man in his 20s and one Hispanic woman in her 70s were pronounced dead, authorities said.

It is unknown if the two were in the same car or different vehicles.

The No. 3 and No. 4 lanes of the Sunflower Avenue off-ramp will be closed for approximately two hours, according to authorities.