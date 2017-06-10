31-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot While Parking Car in Boyle Heights

A man was killed late Friday in a parking lot in Boyle Heights, police said.
Officers responded to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon shooting about 11:15 p.m. at a parking lot located at 2862 Camulos Place, the Los Angeles Police Department told KTLA.
The victim, who has only been identified as a 31-year-old hispanic man, was parking his car when he was approached by a gunman who shot at him.
It's unclear what led up to the shooting.
The gunman fled the scene.
While police were investigating, an officer was directed to a suspect with a gun and a foot chase ensued. The officer lost track of the suspect and a perimeter was set up, LAPD Lt. Ryan Whiteman said.
No other information was released.
KTLA's Geoff Peters contributed to this story.