Man Seriously Injured While Hiking Santa Monica Mountains in Pacific Palisades

A man was injured after falling in remote terrain during a hike on the Santa Monica Mountains in Pacific Palisades, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Authorities were called to Trailer Canyon Fire Road near the Temescal Ridge Trail where they found the 35-year-old man suffering from serious but non-life threatening injuries around 4:31 p.m.

The hiker injured his wrist and ankle during a long fall, officials said.

A Department helicopter is hoisting the man and transporting him to a local hospital for treatment.