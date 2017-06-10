Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, June 10th, 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Saturday! What are you up to? Here are some fun and interesting activities on the SATURDAY "GAYLE ON THE GO!" list. Enjoy!

-0-

Operation Splash

Kaiser Permanente

323 906 7953

laparks.org

LA84.org

“Learning to swim can save your life!” That from the sponsors of Operation Splash 2017. Free swimming lessons are available for low income youngsters and adults as well as free junior lifeguard training, courtesy Kaiser Permanente, the LA 84 Foundation, and the City of Los Angeles.

To find classes and a pool near you, take a look at the websites: laparks.org and LA84.org

-0-

2017 Special Olympics Summer Games

California State University

Long Beach

sosc.org/summergames

There are great swimmers, basketball players, gymnasts, and other athletes we can cheer for at this weekend’s Long Beach Special Olympics Summer Games. Admission is FREE and open to the public!

-0-

Body Worlds: Pulse

California Science Center

Exposition Park

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

Californiasciencecenter.org

Learn about the positive effects exercise has on our bodies and more at the new exhibit BODY WORLDS: PULSE at the California Science Center. More than 200 plastinated specimens show us how life and our life style choices impact various systems of the human body.

By the way, your admission to this new exhibit includes seeing the historic Space Shuttle Endeavour.

-0-

Pet Adoption Day @ 10am

SpcaLA Pitchford Companion Animal Village & Education Center

7700 East Spring Street

Long Beach

562 570 7722

spcaLA.com

Find a four legged friend at the spcaLA Pet Adoption Day. The Long Beach facility is discounting adoption fees by 50-percent!

-0-

Extreme Mammals

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 3466

nhm.org

You would not want to adopt one of these. The extreme mammals at the new Extreme Mammals exhibit at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. This explores the ancestry and the evolution of the smallest, the most amazing, and the biggest mammals. Among other extreme mammals, this! A mammal described as a walking whale!

-0-

Butterfly Pavilion

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 3466

nhm.org

During your visit to the Natural History Museum, don’t forget the BUTTERFLY PAVILION, where we can mingle with hundreds of California and subtropical varieties of butterflies and the plants they enjoy!

-0-

BMW 540i Hero Car

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 930 2277

Petersen.org

Carstories.com

We can see this at the “world’s greatest auto museum.” The BMW 540i featured in the BMW Short Films series, “The Hire” , starring actor Clive Owen as the driver, is one display for a limited time only at the Petersen Automotive Museum.

Find this fast import on the 3rd floor of the Petersen in the Cars of Film and Television exhibit.

-0-

L.A. Pride Festival 2017

West Hollywood Park

647 North San Vicente Boulevard

West Hollywood

lapride.org

The 47th annual LA Pride Festival is a weekend long event of live music, food, drink, and fun on North San Vicente Boulevard is West Hollywood.

Instead of a parade of floats this year, there will be a #Resist March in solidarity with the National Equality March for Unity and Pride in Washington, DC on that’s happening this weekend as well.

-0-

So, what’s going on in your world? Let me know, but wait until the last minute!

Make it a GREAT Saturday, Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide video with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: http://ktla.com/community

-0-