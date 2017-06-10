Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, June 10th, 2017

Happy Saturday! What are you up to? Here are some fun and interesting activities on the SATURDAY "GAYLE ON THE GO!" list. Enjoy!
-0-
Operation Splash
Kaiser Permanente
323 906 7953
laparks.org
LA84.org
“Learning to swim can save your life!” That from the sponsors of Operation Splash 2017. Free swimming lessons are available for low income youngsters and adults as well as free junior lifeguard training, courtesy Kaiser Permanente, the LA 84 Foundation, and the City of Los Angeles.
To find classes and a pool near you, take a look at the websites: laparks.org and LA84.org
-0-
2017 Special Olympics Summer Games
California State University
Long Beach
sosc.org/summergames
There are great swimmers, basketball players, gymnasts, and other athletes we can cheer for at this weekend’s Long Beach Special Olympics Summer Games. Admission is FREE and open to the public!
-0-
Body Worlds: Pulse
California Science Center
Exposition Park
Los Angeles
323 724 3623
Californiasciencecenter.org
Learn about the positive effects exercise has on our bodies and more at the new exhibit BODY WORLDS: PULSE at the California Science Center. More than 200 plastinated specimens show us how life and our life style choices impact various systems of the human body.
By the way, your admission to this new exhibit includes seeing the historic Space Shuttle Endeavour.
-0-
Pet Adoption Day @ 10am
SpcaLA Pitchford Companion Animal Village & Education Center
7700 East Spring Street
Long Beach
562 570 7722
spcaLA.com
Find a four legged friend at the spcaLA Pet Adoption Day. The Long Beach facility is discounting adoption fees by 50-percent!
-0-
Extreme Mammals
Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County
900 Exposition Boulevard
Los Angeles
213 763 3466
nhm.org
You would not want to adopt one of these. The extreme mammals at the new Extreme Mammals exhibit at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. This explores the ancestry and the evolution of the smallest, the most amazing, and the biggest mammals. Among other extreme mammals, this! A mammal described as a walking whale!
-0-
Butterfly Pavilion
Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County
900 Exposition Boulevard
Los Angeles
213 763 3466
nhm.org
During your visit to the Natural History Museum, don’t forget the BUTTERFLY PAVILION, where we can mingle with hundreds of California and subtropical varieties of butterflies and the plants they enjoy!
-0-
BMW 540i Hero Car
Petersen Automotive Museum
6060 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles
323 930 2277
Petersen.org
Carstories.com
We can see this at the “world’s greatest auto museum.” The BMW 540i featured in the BMW Short Films series, “The Hire” , starring actor Clive Owen as the driver, is one display for a limited time only at the Petersen Automotive Museum.
Find this fast import on the 3rd floor of the Petersen in the Cars of Film and Television exhibit.
-0-
L.A. Pride Festival 2017
West Hollywood Park
647 North San Vicente Boulevard
West Hollywood
lapride.org
The 47th annual LA Pride Festival is a weekend long event of live music, food, drink, and fun on North San Vicente Boulevard is West Hollywood.
Instead of a parade of floats this year, there will be a #Resist March in solidarity with the National Equality March for Unity and Pride in Washington, DC on that’s happening this weekend as well.
-0-
So, what’s going on in your world? Let me know, but wait until the last minute!
Make it a GREAT Saturday, Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.
-0-
HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:
PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide video with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.
Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: http://ktla.com/community
-0-