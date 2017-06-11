× Armed Suspect Barricaded Inside Home in South El Monte; LASD Responding

Los Angeles County deputies are responding to an armed suspect who has barricaded themselves inside a home in South El Monte on Sunday.

Authorities were called to a home in the 9600 block of El Poche Street around 2:45 p.m after reports of a suspect armed with a knife.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau and Crisis Negotiation Team are responding to the scene.

Surrounding homes have been evacuated for the safety of the neighbors, the Department said.

Authorities have not yet released a description of the suspect.