At Least 2 People Hit by Car in West Hollywood

At least two pedestrians were hit by a car in West Hollywood on Sunday night, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The collision occurred on La Peer Drive near The Factory night club around 10:30 p.m.

The two victims were transported to a local hospital in unknown condition, the Department said.

It is unknown what led to the accident or the identity of the victims.