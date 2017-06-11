Husband Fatally Shoots Wife While Their 4 Children Are Home in Apple Valley: SBSD

An Apple Valley man was in jail Sunday after allegedly shooting his wife dead in their Apple Valley home.

The man called 911 just before 10 p.m. Saturday night and told the dispatcher he shot and killed his wife, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials told KTLA.

The woman was dead when deputies arrived minutes later at the home on the 13300 block of Applewood Road, authorities said.

The man, who has not been identified, was detained.

Officials also took custody of the couple’s four children — ages 1, 4, 5 and 7 — and placed them in the care of San Bernardino County Children & Family Services. The children were in the home when their mother was shot but unharmed, deputies said.

Homicide detectives interviewed the father and determined he should be formally arrested. He was booked into the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of murder, according to sheriff’s officials.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation can contact Detective Jon Cahow or Sgt. John Gaffney at 909-387-3589, or report anonymously at 1-800-782-7463 or via http://www.wetip.com.