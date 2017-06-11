Major Street Closures Planned for L.A. Pride and Resist March in West Hollywood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Major streets in West Hollywood and surrounding areas will be closed on Sunday for LGBTQ pride events and a protest march that will replace the L.A. Pride parade.

The colorful floats that typically roll down Santa Monica Boulevard will not make an appearance. Instead, thousands of people are expected to turn out Sunday for a demonstration called Resist March.

Although the parade has traditionally taken place entirely in West Hollywood, this year’s march will begin in Los Angeles, with participants gathering at 8 a.m. for an opening ceremony at Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue.

Marchers will walk south on La Brea Avenue, west on Sunset Boulevard, south on Fairfax Avenue, west on Santa Monica Boulevard, and stop near West Hollywood Park.

