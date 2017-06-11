Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, June 11th, 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2017 Special Olympics Summer Games

California State University

Long Beach

sosc.org/summergames

There are great swimmers, basketball players, gymnasts, and other athletes we can cheer for at this weekend’s Long Beach Special Olympics Summer Games.

Admission is FREE and open to the public!

Operation Splash

Kaiser Permanente

323 906 7953

laparks.org

LA84.org

“Learning to swim can save your life!” That from the sponsors of Operation Splash 2017.

Free swimming lessons are available for low income youngsters and adults as well as free junior lifeguard training, courtesy Kaiser Permanente, the LA 84 Foundation, and the City of Los Angeles.

To find classes and a pool near you, take a look at the websites: laparks.org and LA84.org

Body Worlds: Pulse

California Science Center

Exposition Park

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

Californiasciencecenter.org

We can see how exercise benefits our bodies at this new California Science Center exhibit BODY WORLDS: PULSE. More than 200 plastinated specimens show us how life and our life style choices impact various systems of the human body.

By the way, admission to Body Worlds: Pulse includes admission to the historic Space Shuttle Endeavour.

Balboa Strawberry Festival

Ventura Boulevard Between Balboa Avenue to Amestoy Avenue

Encino

balboastrawberryfestival.com

Celebrate California’s Number One Fruit at the Balboa Strawberry Festival. In addition to delicious fruit, there are rides, games, and activities for the entire family along Ventura Boulevard between Balboa and Amestoy Avenue.

San Marino Motor Classic @ 9am

Lacy Park

1485 Virginia Road

San Marino

sanmarinomotorclassic.com

Beautiful and historic cars fill Lacy Park in San Marino for the San Marino Motor Classic. This “design in motion” benefits the non-profit Pasadena Humane Society and SPCA, and the Rotary Club of San Marino.

Extreme Mammals

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 3466

nhm.org

Beautiful and unusual animals are the Extreme Mammals at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. The exhibition explores the ancestry and the evolution of the smallest, the most amazing, and the biggest mammals. Among the extreme mammals at this exhibit, this! A mammal described as a walking whale!

Butterfly Pavilion

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 3466

nhm.org

Also at the Natural History Museum, the BUTTERFLY PAVILION, where we can mingle with hundreds of California and subtropical varieties of butterflies and the plants they enjoy!

Culver City Sister City Cultural Day @ 1pm Veterans Memorial Building

Veterans Memorial Auditorium

4117 Overland Avenue

Culver City

http://www.culvercitysistercitycommittee.org

Culver City pays tribute to its sister cities Japan, Mexico, Canada, Korea and a new friendship city in Italy with Cultural Day.

Sample the international cuisine and the international customs without leaving town.

L.A. Pride Festival 2017

West Hollywood Park

647 North San Vicente Boulevard

West Hollywood

lapride.org

The 47th annual LA Pride Festival is a weekend long event of live music, food, drink, and fun on North San Vicente Boulevard is West Hollywood.

Instead of a parade of floats this year, there will be a #Resist March in solidarity with the National Equality March for Unity and Pride in Washington, DC on that’s happening this weekend as well.

