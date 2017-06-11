U.S. Earns 1-1 Tie vs. Mexico in World Cup Qualifier

Mexico and the U.S. battled to a 1-1 draw Sunday in their quadrennial World Cup qualifier before a sell-out crowd at Estadio Azteca. And while it was a result that satisfied neither side, nor did it disappoint either team.

For the U.S., the tie kept the team unbeaten in seven games under coach Bruce Arena and kept the Americans unbeaten in Mexico City since 2009. It also gave the U.S. eight points in World Cup qualifying, equaling the total of second-place Costa Rica in the CONCACAF standings. Entering March, the U.S. was last in the table.

They may not be in second long, though, since Costa Rica plays Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday.

For Mexico, the tie kept them unbeaten through six qualifiers, extending their lead to six points with four games to play. The top three teams in the six-nation tournament advance automatically to next summer’s World Cup in Russia.

