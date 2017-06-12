× Apartment Owners Sue City of Los Angeles Over Trash Pickup Program

A statewide apartment owners association has filed a lawsuit accusing the city of Los Angeles of illegally setting trash pickup rates.

The Apartment Owners Assn. of California, and Los Angeles residents Chuck Betz and Daniel Faller, filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The suit seeks an injunction to stop the roll-out of Zero Waste L.A., a “green” trash pick-up program run by the city that is set to launch next month.

With Zero Waste L.A., the city created 11 waste-collecting zones, signed exclusive operating agreements with haulers and set new rates for the service. Trash rates are expected to rise for some customers.

