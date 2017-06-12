Army Sergeant From Barstow Killed in Afghanistan Joint Military Operation: Dept. of Defense

One of the three U.S. soldiers killed over the weekend in a joint U.S.-Afghan military operation in Nangarhar province has been identified as a Barstow man.

Sgt. William M. Bays, 29, was fatally shot Saturday in Peka Valley during Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. Sgt. Eric Houck, 25, of Baltimore, Maryland, and Cpl. Dillon C. Baldridge, 22, of Youngsville, North Carolina, were also killed in the attack, the Defense Department said Monday in a news release.

The service members were fatally shot in an “apparent insider attack,” also known as a “green-on-blue” incident because of the color-coding system used by NATO, officials said.

In addition to the three fallen service members, who were assigned to the 101st Airborne Division, another soldier was wounded in the attack.

The deadly incident remains under investigation.