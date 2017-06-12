Body Found Off Angeles Forest Highway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A body was found on a slope off a curving mountain road in the Angeles National Forest midday Monday.

Firefighters responded to the discovery off Angeles Forest Highway about 12:20 p.m., according to a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The body was off the two-lane mountain road just north of the turnoff for Big Tujunga Canyon Road, according to a California Highway Patrol traffic log.

The discovery was initially reported as a vehicle over the side with a body inside it, but the CHP log indicated no vehicle was involved.

The remains appeared to be a couple dozen feet down a slope next to dirt lot off a gated dirt road, aerial video from Sky5 showed. Firefighters and Forest Service personnel appeared to be responding, and Sheriff's Department helicopter was overhead about 1 p.m.

It’s not clear how the body was found. Further details were not immediately released.