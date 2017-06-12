Go
Search
Watch Now:
KTLA 5 News
KTLA 5 TV Schedule
Watch CW Shows
Search
Contact Us
KTLA
Menu
News
Morning News
Podcasts
Contests
Traffic
Events
About
Weather
70°
70°
Low
58°
High
73°
Tue
61°
77°
Wed
63°
84°
Thu
65°
84°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
Criminal Defense Attorney, Austin Dove Talks Cosby Trial, Ghost Ship Warehouse Fire, and Teen Suicide by Texting Trial
Posted 11:56 AM, June 12, 2017, by
Patrick Chacone
Share this:
Facebook
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Watch KTLA 5 News
Every newscast plus replays streamed online
Popular
Father Defends 3-Year-Old Son From Attacker With Ice Pick in Santa Ana
Mexican Soccer Fans Anticipate Sunday’s Match Against U.S.: ‘We Win! In Your Face, Trump!’
900 High School Students in Georgia Groped by Officers During Warrantless Drug Sweep, Lawsuit Says
Caught on Video: Mystery Creature Spotted Prowling Foothills in La Crescenta Area
Latest News
Family of Teen With Autism Who Died After Being Left on Hot School Bus in Whittier Wins $23.5 Million Settlement
Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Vandalized During L.A. Pride
Money Smart: Coding For Kids
Criminal Defense Attorney, Austin Dove Talks Cosby Trial, Ghost Ship Warehouse Fire, and Teen Suicide by Texting Trial
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.