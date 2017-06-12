Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Vandalized During L.A. Pride

Donald Trump’s star on Hollywood Boulevard was vandalized over the weekend during L.A. Pride’s Resist March.

The star was covered in stickers that said, “#IResist Extremist,” “#IResist Transphobia” and other signs of dissent.

The march down Hollywood Boulevard drew tens of thousands of protesters on Sunday.

“The Resist March was sort of an answer to what the women achieved in Washington in January,” said Brian Pendleton, the march’s founder. “You can definitely say it’s got a sharper edge. We’re resistant.”

Pendleton said the stickers provided by the march weren’t intended to be put on Trump’s star, but the act was more humorous than harmful.

“I definitely don’t condone vandalism, but it was funny to see,” he said. “I got a nice chuckle out of that.”

Los Angeles Police said the vandalism is a misdemeanor and officers would have to look at security tape to identify and charge the protesters involved. That can be tricky when dealing with a large crowd.

This isn’t the first time Trump’s star has been vandalized. In July, an artist placed a miniature border wall around it. And in October, a man dressed as a construction worker took a pickax to the star, destroying it.

While the vandalism of Trump’s star brought attention to the march, the protesters were more interested in solutions than bashing the President, Pendleton said.

“There were plenty of anti-Trump signs out there,” he said. “There were more signs about how to fix things.”