Firefighters Put Out Fire in East Hollywood Apartment Building That Was Under Construction

Firefighters knocked down a fire in at a East Hollywood apartment that was under construction in about 45 minutes Monday morning.

The blaze was reported about 6:05 a.m. in the 400 block of North Heliotrope Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Smoke from the blaze could be seen for miles, aerial video from Sky 5 showed.

About 105 firefighters responded to the incident.

The 3-story apartment gutted by the blaze was under construction and an adjacent apartment was evacuated during the fire.

An adjacent home had minor damages, while another apartment had smoke exposure, officials said. The American Red Cross responded for residents who may need temporary housing.

No injuries were reported in the blaze.