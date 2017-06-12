Man Suspected of Being ‘Dual Valley Bandit’ Arrested at Pasadena Bank With Shotgun, Bag Full of Cash

A man suspected of robbing at least 10 banks across the Southland was arrested as he left a bank in Pasadena over the weekend, carrying a shotgun and a bag full of money.

Shownee Smith, 41, of Pasadena, was arrested after officers responded to an armed robbery call on Saturday about 3:50 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank, located at 3701 E. Foothill Blvd., the Pasadena Police Department said in a news release.

Smith was taken into custody as he walked out of the bank.

Smith is believed to be a serial bank robber, dubbed the “Dual Valley Bandit” by the FBI. The bank robber was wanted in connection with five robberies that happened over a two-week period in several cities in the San Gabriel and San Fernando Valleys, as well as several other bank robberies in Los Angeles County, officials said.

“I am extremely proud of the first responders of the Pasadena Police Department who courageously faced a dangerous situation and were able to quickly take an armed robbery suspect, believed to be responsible for numerous bank robberies throughout Los Angeles County, safely into custody,”Pasadena police Chief Phillip Sanchez said in the release. “I am grateful no one was injured during this incident.”

Smith was being held at the Pasadena Police jail.