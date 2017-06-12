Man Wanted in Connection With Attempted Murder of His Own Grandfather in Pomona, Likely in Sacramento Area

Police were searching for a 25-year-old man who was believed to have fled to Northern California after allegedly attacking his own grandfather in Pomona, officials said Monday.

Officers found 82-year-old Robert McPherson bleeding on the floor of his home in the 2900 block of Gayridge Street around 2 p.m. Friday after being called to the residence to conduct a wellness check, according to a statement from Pomona police.

Officials were called to the home due to concerns McPherson had not been seen or heard from for several days. Responding officers found his home’s rear window smashed in and were led to his location by audible moaning, police said.

McPherson was laying on the ground suffering from major head trauma and in extremely critical condition. Paramedics arrived on scene and transported him to a nearby hospital, officers said.

Homicide investigators discovered McPherson had obtained a restraining order against his grandson, 25-year-old Sammeon Christian Waller.

Detectives also learned McPherson’s vehicle was missing from the home and had been impounded after it was located unoccupied in Sacramento early Friday morning.

Waller is wanted on suspicion of attempted homicide and is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

He was last seen near Third and J streets in downtown Sacramento. Authorities believe he may be using public transportation as he has no known vehicle or ties to the Sacramento area.

Waller is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing around 174 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has several tattoos, officials said, including the words “carpe diem” across his chest and a rose, koi fish and the state of California with “heart soul” written inside on his right arm.

Police did not disclose a permanent residence for Waller, saying only that he frequents the Pomona area.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call Pomona police at 909-620-2085.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by dialing 800-222-8477, using the P3 Tips app available on smartphones or via the website LACrimeStoppers.org.